48 million views of panic: the internet math behind Ferrari’s Luce

When Maranello decides to drop an electric bombshell, the world grabs the popcorn, opens social media, and fires up the comment section. The official debut of the Ferrari Luce was an algorithm-breaking cultural event that instantly burst through the quiet ecosystem of traditional car enthusiasts.

According to fresh data harvested by Comscore from commercial business profiles, the first 48 hours of the Luce’s public existence yielded over 1,100 dedicated posts, fueling a staggering 48 million video views. This massive wave of digital traffic confirms that when you strip the combustion engine from the world’s most famous prancing horse, the conversation ceases to be about horsepower and instantly pivots into a heated philosophical warfare over brand identity, sacred tradition, and the actual future of automotive luxury.

Unsurprisingly, Meta’s digital colosseum served as the primary battleground for this gladiatorial debate. Facebook emerged as the busiest hub for sheer volume, hosting 52% of the analyzed publications. However, Instagram completely hijacked the actual performance metrics, capturing 62% of the video views, 56% of total engagement, and 42% of the chaotic comment sections. The public’s thirst to weigh in on this silent revolution was palpable.

While Ferrari’s official launch video predictably claimed the top spot for raw views, the real viral engagement juice was generated by the skeptics. Coming in at a hot second place was an interview clip by Askanews featuring former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who openly slammed the new electric direction.

His high-profile irritation quickly became the ultimate fuel for digital engagement, aggressively shared across youth-centric journalistic communities, proving that Millennials and Gen Z view the Luce as a historical identity crisis rather than just a new vehicle. Industry heavyweights, alongside mainstream national press, found themselves frantically refereeing a public deeply fractured between tech-innovation hype and purist resistance.

Comscore’s initial business-profile sentiment analysis paints a cold, deeply cynical picture. The Net Sentiment settled at a depressing -12.4 percentage points, meaning outright skepticism and controversy soundly defeated early enthusiasm. This negative wave heavily targeted the loss of Ferrari’s heritage and the highly polarizing, continuous exterior design. In fact, the solitary positive driver keeping the metrics from plunging straight into a total PR abyss was the creative involvement of former Apple design mastermind Jony Ive and his LoveFrom studio.