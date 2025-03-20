The Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche St Moritz edition with iconic models such as 365 GTB/4 Daytona and 12Cilindri Spider

Ferrari has come up with the ‘Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche’ which is a decidedly exclusive experience that gives enthusiasts the valuable opportunity to hone their driving skills behind the wheel of iconic historic models. The latest round of this course was held in a setting that certainly does not go unnoticed at events of this caliber: the pristine snows of St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Valuable opportunity for Ferrari enthusiasts

For Ferrari owners, the passion for the “Prancing Horse” goes beyond owning a luxury car: it implies the responsibility of knowing how to drive it at its best. And it is in this spirit that Ferrari has created the Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche an exclusive experience that allows enthusiasts to hone their driving skills behind the wheel of iconic historic models. The last event of this course took place in an exceptional setting: the pristine snows of St. Moritz, Switzerland. Here, amidst breathtaking scenery and unique driving challenges, participants had the opportunity to test their skills behind the wheel of such legends as the 365 GTB/4 Daytona, 308 GTB, 512 BB, Mondial and the newer 550 Maranello.

An exciting video, which was posted directly on Ferrari’s social channels, captured the most exciting moments of this adventure. The images speak for themselves: controlled drifts on the snow, precise trajectories, and the unmistakable roar of Ferrari engines echoing through the mountains. An experience that goes beyond simple driving, a true journey through time to discover the “red” soul of Ferrari.

Pilota Ferrari Course: prestige and satisfaction

The prestigious Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche represents an exclusive opportunity to deepen knowledge and refine driving techniques of the Prancing Horse’s historic cars. The event is most notable for its high level of training and immersive experience in the Ferrari world. Watching the demonstration video made available, one can appreciate the combination of the elegance of Classic Ferraris and the innovation of contemporary models, such as the 12Cilindri Spider, displayed at the renowned Casa Ferrari.

The focus of the course is on Classic Ferraris, which, as most people know, are true symbols of motoring. Participants have the opportunity to drive these cars under the guidance of qualified instructors, being able to experience the performance to their heart’s content in challenging contexts, as the famous snow-covered surfaces of St. Moritz can certainly be. The educational program was designed by the manufacturer to have as its goal to succeed in perfecting driving techniques and to the increase of awareness behind the wheel. In fact, participants have a great opportunity to learn certain advanced skills in car handling, which can then be applied both on the track and in everyday driving.

Participation in the Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche obviously caused high satisfaction. This was achieved by the great value at the sensory level of the experience, as well as by the prestige of the brand, which is definitely unquestionable, and by the professionalism of the teaching staff made available to customers. The event is certainly a very valuable and exclusive opportunity for personal and professional growth for automotive enthusiasts.