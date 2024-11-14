The enigma of Maserati’s electrification under Tavares

The future of Maserati is currently uncertain. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares left electrification plans on hold

Tavares left doubts about Maserati electrification in doubt

As previously announced on another occasion, we know that Tavares has been visiting the Maserati plant in Modena. Following the visit, the latest statements by CEO Tavares, have only left many doubts about the brand’s electrification plans. Although the initial goals were quite ambitious, namely to complete the transition to electric for the entire range by 2028, Tavares did not leave any precise details about what the actual timeline and working methods will be. The situation has thus generated doubts and concerns among workers in the industry.

In particular, it was the unions that highlighted the lack of clear communication regarding the electric version of Maserati, namely the C20. The model was to be a high-end and relaunch model for the brand, planned for mid-2025. Therefore, the current situation is that the absence of confirmation on the model just mentioned and also on other planned models that were destined for production at the Modena plant, has only fueled strong doubts about Maserati’s entire strategy.

Maserati’s problems and workers’ concerns

As anticipated, Tavares’ failure to provide information set off a series of speculations about possible delays or even revisions to what had been Maserati’s electrification plans up to now. The uncertainty that has been created directly affects the workers at the Modena plant, who have been even more lost at a time when the entire company is under a magnifying glass regarding its financial side.

Obviously, the unions are asking for more explanations and details on the matter, to shed light on what the future of the plant might be, while also asking for more job guarantees for employees. The appointment of new CEO Santo Ficili, at the moment, has failed to solve the current problems, as even he has not provided information on the matter.

Stellantis’ strategies and the future of Maserati

As we have anticipated on other occasions, the Stellantis automotive group has already denied on several occasions the sale of the Maserati brand. At the same time, however, it has also been announced that the company cannot afford to continue supporting brands that do not generate income. This is precisely why Maserati is in great difficulty at the moment, and probably, its future depends largely on its willingness to succeed in adapting to the current market, consequently also achieving financial results that can be satisfactory for everyone.

Also expressing an opinion in this regard were industry analysts, who were keen to point out that Maserati’s success may depend to a large extent on establishing a clear strategy. In addition, a key aspect will also be knowing how to communicate effectively with employees, partners, and especially the public, an aspect that had already been pointed out by Tavares on many occasions. Maserati’s current situation leaves everyone with bated breath, especially since no one has made any real statements about what measures might be taken to save the brand. So, all we can do is wait for new news.