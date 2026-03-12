The engine that could redeem Stellantis, if they let it leave the US

Stellantis and engine credibility haven’t exactly been best friends lately. The PureTech 1.2 saga did its damage, and the scars are still fresh in the minds of European buyers. So it might come as a surprise to learn that somewhere inside the same corporate walls, engineers have been quietly building something that reads more like a Maserati tech brief than a mass-market apology letter.

Meet the Hurricane 4. A 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged unit producing 325 HP, developed in the United States primarily within Jeep’s engineering orbit and currently exclusive to the North American market. Which, if you’re European, is precisely the kind of sentence that makes you want to flip a table.

The numbers alone are attention-grabbing, but the real story is what’s happening inside the combustion chamber. The Hurricane 4 uses pre-chamber ignition technology, the same sophisticated approach found in the Maserati Nettuno V6, combined with a dual injection system running both direct and port injection simultaneously. Each cylinder fires with two spark plugs: one ignites the pre-chamber, the other manages residual combustion load under stress.

Fuel consumption sits at roughly 8.7 liters per 100 kilometers. In isolation, that’s not a number to frame on the wall. In context, this engine is designed for large, heavy SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, not a city runabout.

Here’s where it gets interesting for Europe. This engine doesn’t exist on this side of the Atlantic. Not yet, anyway. But if Stellantis ever chose to adapt it to European regulations, the Hurricane 4 could become one of the group’s most compelling assets. A future Alfa Romeo Giulia or Stelvio would absorb it beautifully. Jeep’s European mid-to-upper range would benefit too, and even an entry-level Maserati application isn’t beyond imagination.

Realistically, a European version would arrive electrified, mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid, pushing combined output toward 380-400 HP, which would make the conversation considerably louder.

Stellantis has real problems. Everybody knows it. But the Hurricane 4 is a reminder that even the most troubled groups occasionally build something worth talking about.