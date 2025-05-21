Stellantis PureTech, stop 3-cylinder engine disappears from Group’s lists

This move aims to improve product perception and distance itself from technical issues encountered in the past. Distancing itself in particular from engines with oil-bath timing belts, whose reliability has been the subject of debate, Stellantis wants to turn over a new leaf. To usher in this new phase, the name “PureTech” has been removed, replaced by the more generic term “Petrol”. The latest generation of 3-cylinder gasoline engines introduces a significant new feature: the distribution chain. These powertrains are now available with 100 and 130 horsepower, promising greater reliability and improved performance.

Stellantis says goodbye to PureTech

Stellantis has decided to say goodbye to the PureTech name for its engines, a strategic move aimed at turning over a new leaf. The goal is to improve product perception and distance itself from past technical issues that have tarnished the brand’s image.

And as anticipated earlier, thenewer generation of 3-cylinder gasoline engines introduces a significant innovation: the distribution chain. These powertrains are now available with 100 and 130 horsepower, promising greater reliability and improved performance.

Also Peugeot and Citroën, part of the Stellantis group, have already updated their catalogs, adopting a more neutral and reassuring communication for the customer, with the intention of conveying a message of renewed reliability and quality for the engine range.

Stellantis strategy and support platform

The elimination of the name is only part of Stellantis’ strategy to address issues related to PureTech engines. The group is also working to strengthen its image by launching a support platform dedicated to owners and expanding its compensation program. Owners of vehicles equipped with 1.0 and 1.2 PureTech engines can now claim compensation for expenses incurred between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2024 due to excessive oil consumption or premature timing belt wear.

To access the Stellantis service program, the vehicle must meet specific maintenance requirements. It is essential that maintenance has been performed following the manufacturer’s instructions. Interested parties should present the three most recent maintenance invoices or records in the maintenance booklet with the stamp of an authorized Citroën, Peugeot, Opel or DS Automobiles workshop.