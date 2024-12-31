The Dodge Viper SRT-10 in the Fast & Furious series presented by Hot Wheels

The new Hot Wheels Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster 2003, straight from the Fast & Furious saga

Hot Wheels recently unveiled the new 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster, or the perfect reproduction of the legendary car that starred on the screens of Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. With its red livery and Real Riders wheels, this car is destined to become a must-have for all fans of the saga but also of scale models.

Hot Wheels with a new famous model

Hot Wheels then is about to launch a new collectible car that is sure to make Fast & Furious fans quite intrigued. It is a beautiful scale reproduction of the 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Roadster, one of the most featured cars in the saga. This new little red car will be part of the Fast & Furious Premium Series line and will soon be available to the public in stores.

The 2003 Viper SRT-10 has a special connection to the film series. Although a yellow Viper had already made an appearance in 2 Fast 2 Furious, it is the red version that marked an unforgettable scene in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. In fact, for those not familiar with the film, during this famous race, the Viper collides with a Chevy Monte Carlo in a very exciting challenge that made this powerful sports car even more famous.

New version of the Dodge Viper RT/10 model car

The famous model company Hot Wheels has also introduced to the market a new version of the legendary Dodge Viper RT/10 model, the result of Ronald Wong’s design. This new casting presents the world with a livery that does not go unnoticed at all, in Viper Red hue and 10-spoke Real Riders wheels, elements that make it extremely realistic.

The decision to completely revise this model came from a desire to better meet the demands of collectors, who were probably dissatisfied with previous versions due to some inaccuracies. Hot Wheels has thus shown a great deal of ongoing commitment to being able to offer increasingly accurate representations of iconic vehicles, and this new 2003 SRT-10 Roadster is the absolute proof of that.

Great success expected for new model

The popularity of the Fast & Furious movie saga and the Viper’s never-fading appeal as a symbol of American car culture have greatly contributed to making this new model particularly eagerly awaited by collectors and enthusiasts.

In view of the coming new year, this model, which is mainly characterized by a high level of detail and dynamic design, is expected to be a great success over time. This is because it would surely go on to enrich the collections of enthusiasts and confirm the Viper myth in the world of motoring and entertainment for the umpteenth time.