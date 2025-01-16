The Citroën Jumpy 2025 brings major updates

Major updates in Brazil for the Citroen Jumpy that gives the model greater economy and performance. Debuting in the range is the 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 150 hp and 37.7 kgfm of torque. More economical, the fuel consumption improvement reaches 15 percent, reducing operating costs. Citroën Jumpy maintains the features to offer maximum productivity, without sacrificing all its modernity, robustness and comfort

The Citroën Jumpy MY 2025/2025 brings major updates responsible for improving the model’s cost-effectiveness by providing greater economy and performance. It is now equipped with the new 2.2 turbodiesel engine debuting in the range with 150 hp and 37.7 kgfm of torque. This represents 30 hp more power and a 23.2 percent increase in torque.

The Citroën Brand’s best-selling Light Urban Vehicle (VUL), which recently underwent a restyling that includes a new visual identity, has achieved major improvements in fuel consumption, reaching 12.4 km/l in the urban cycle and 13.7 km/l on the road according to the standard. of the Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV), or 4.2% and 15.1% more economical, respectively, making the model’s operating costs even better, a determining factor in this segment.

The new engine that improves the Jumpy’s performance

The new engine has improved the Jumpy’s performance MY25, which now accelerates from 60 to 60 km/h in 7.5 seconds and from 80 to 100 km/h in 10.9 seconds, with improvements of 2 seconds on average. The changes maintain excellent drivability, as well as the practicality of being driven by people qualified with a category B license.

The model has retained its monocoque architecture that adds rigidity, strength and comfort, with independent suspension on all four wheels. In addition, it continues to have an excellent load capacity of up to 1.5 tons, with a length of 5.3 m, 6.1 m³ of volume and 1.97 m in height, a configuration that allows the necessary agility in the urban environment, accessing places accessible to larger vehicles. cannot reach and can count on the intelligence of the double rear door, which opens 180 degrees, in addition to the sliding side door, which facilitates loading and unloading. Recall also that the Citroën Jumpy was voted best in the diesel commercial vehicle category up to 1,600 cm³

Citroën Jumpy was voted as the best in the Combustion – Commercial Diesel up to 1,600 cm³ category and the choice was made based on publicly available data from Inmetro’s Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV), with a reference date of March 2024, considering 35 brands and 975 models/versions, in the electric, plug-in, hybrid, flex, gasoline and diesel categories.

Citroën Jumpy 2025 a vehicle that turns into a business

The model is convertible into 7+1-seat passenger cars, 10+1-seat minibuses, ambulances, refrigerated vehicles, logistics services, mobile workshops, transportation of people with support needs, and even motorhomes, with the possibility of transformations and customizations with recommended establishment according to each need and activity.

The Citroën Jumpy 2025/2025 will soon be in dealerships. The two versions available are Cargo (R$ 219,990) and Vitré (R$ 225,990), with a three-year warranty.