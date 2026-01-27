The Chrysler 300 needs to return with a Hurricane engine punch

For Stellantis, 2025 in the United States wasn’t exactly a year for the highlight reel. The subsidiary FCA US LLC wrapped up the year with a 3% dip, stalled at 1.26 million deliveries. While Toyota, Ford, and General Motors are currently racing at lightspeed toward the horizon, Stellantis brands are left squinting at their distant license plates.

In this landscape of “creative resistance”, Jeep and Ram are doing their best to keep the lights on, but Dodge and Chrysler are performing a high-stakes balancing act. Dodge is preparing to axe its second best-selling model by year-end, while Chrysler’s big marketing “twist” is trying to convince us that moving the Voyager back from corporate fleets to private driveways is the comeback of the century.

Currently, CEO Antonio Filosa and North American lead Tim Kuniskis are overseeing a Chrysler lineup that survives almost entirely on the Pacifica. It’s a minivan receiving so many mid-cycle refreshes that it’s beginning to look like a restored archaeological artifact. While it bravely fights off the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival, a brand cannot live by minivans alone.

Artist Dimas Ramadhan of Digimods DESIGN has hallucinated a potential escape route. It’s the return of the Chrysler 300 for 2027. This CGI rendering showcases a premium four-door sedan with a sleek profile, hidden door handles, and black Y-spoke wheels. The front end sports a minimalist LED bar, while the rear stylishly “borrows” translucent taillights from the Tesla Model Y, perhaps hoping for some market success via osmosis.

Underneath this virtual skin, the concept imagines the STLA Large platform, the same bones supporting the eighth-generation Dodge Charger. This would theoretically allow the new 300 to offer both full electric propulsion and the muscular Hurricane twin-turbo straight-six engine.

Is it just a digital mirage? Probably. But when you’re huffing and puffing to catch up with Honda and Hyundai, even a high-resolution illusion feels like a blessing.