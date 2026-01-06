Stellantis 2025 sales: Jeep and Chrysler are the only ones not sinking

Considering the roller-coaster year Stellantis endured, closing 2025 with an overall US sales dip of “just” 3% feels like a minor miracle. The automotive conglomerate delivered 1,260,344 units, but don’t let that relatively stable number fool you. Under the surface, several iconic Italian and American brands are screaming for help.

The biggest casualty of 2025 was undoubtedly Alfa Romeo, which saw deliveries collapse by a staggering 36%, moving a measly 5,652 units. The aging Giulia and Stelvio plummeted by 41%, while the “new” Tonale crossover dropped 29%. It turns out that Alfa Romeo has officially abandoned its “EV-only” dreams, as the brand is now frantically trying to redesign internal combustion engines into platforms originally meant for batteries. Until those arrive, the pipeline looks as dry as a desert.

Over at Dodge, things weren’t much better with a 28% decline. The brand has essentially become “The Durango Company”, as the aging SUV accounted for nearly 80% of total sales with 81,168 units. Meanwhile, the Dodge Hornet, the “Americanized” Tonale, had an abysmal year, losing 54% of its volume. With 2026 production delayed until July due to tariffs, the Hornet is currently stinging no one but the dealers.

Then there is Fiat, which is barely a footnote with only 1,321 deliveries. The electric 500e isn’t exactly flying off the shelves, and there is little hope that the even tinier Topolino will save the day when it eventually arrives in North America. On the brighter side, Jeep and Chrysler managed to grow by 1% each, proving that minivans and rugged SUVs remain the only things keeping the Stellantis ship afloat.

Looking toward 2026, Dodge hopes the Charger Sixpack will spark a revival, though a new Durango won’t arrive until 2029. Chrysler, despite having a new design studio, is still just surviving on the Pacifica and Voyager.