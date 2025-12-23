The Caliber SRT4: how Dodge almost ruined its SRT street cred

In the world of Dodge, the SRT badge usually evokes images of tire-shredding Charger SRT Hellcats or SUVs that think they are dragsters. However, the history of Street and Racing Technology isn’t just a highlight reel of smoky burnouts. It includes a few puzzling fiascos.

Let’s talk about Caliber SRT4, a vehicle that attempted to follow the cult-classic Neon SRT-4 but ended up being a “curious Dodge” that most enthusiasts have conveniently scrubbed from their memory.

Produced only between 2007 and 2009, the Caliber SRT4 was Dodge’s awkward attempt to break into the European hot hatch market. It was designed to go head-to-head with the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mazdaspeed 3, but it brought a knife to a gunfight. It looked promising. A 2.4-liter turbocharged “Warhawk” four-cylinder engine pumping out 285 HP and 360 Nm of torque. It featured a six-speed Getrag manual transmission, 19-inch wheels, and upgraded suspension.

Unfortunately, Dodge simply took the standard Caliber, notorious for its dismal interior, noisy cabin, and unrefined handling, and bolted on a turbo. The result was a front-wheel-drive mess defined by horrific torque steer and terminal understeer. While the car featured quirky “fold-down” speakers in the tailgate for some reason, sensible buyers realized that loud music couldn’t mask a bad ride and went out to buy a Golf GTI instead.

With only about 5,500 units ever produced, finding a surviving Caliber SRT4 on the used car market today is a challenge. If you do find one, expect to pay around $8,000, though high-mileage examples go for as little as $5,000.

Be warned, reliability is an uphill battle. Data from CarComplaints shows over 1,000 issues reported for the 2007 debut year alone, with suspension failures, electrical gremlins, and engine woes topping the list. While complaints dropped by the 2009 model year, the Caliber SRT4 remains a rare, fragile relic of a “distant” era of Dodge.