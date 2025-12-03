The BMW sedan Stranger Things fans can’t stop arguing about

The hit series Stranger Things has featured some memorable cars over its run. From the humble 1976 Ford Pinto to the various vans and police cruisers. But few have captured the collective imagination quite like Steve Harrington’s 1983 BMW 733i. The sleek 1980s saloon has played a prominent role across the last two seasons, becoming an undeniable TV icon.

However, despite its on-screen stardom, fans have been left scratching their heads over a glaring financial detail. How exactly could Harrington and his family afford it? The car in question is depicted as Steve’s first vehicle, yet the 1983 BMW was anything but cheap.

Social media users have previously done the math, pointing out that this particular model would have commanded a price tag of around $34,300 in 1983. Accounting for inflation, that figure skyrockets to approximately $86,563 in 2025. This shocking valuation has left many fans utterly perplexed, as Harrington and his family are generally portrayed as comfortable, but certainly not wealthy enough to splash out on a nearly $90,000 first car for their son.

The question of how he acquired this mobile status symbol remains one of the show’s great, unsolved mysteries. Regardless of the financial impossibility, there’s no denying the quality of the car itself. The 1983 BMW 733i was part of the first-generation E23 Seven Series.

It was a beautiful piece of engineering, powered by a 2.5-liter M30B32 straight-six engine that delivered a respectable 181 HP and 195 pound-feet of torque. Widely considered one of the most attractive BMWs of its era, its luxurious and incredibly refined interior matched the elegant exterior design.

While Stranger Things never bothered to give us the full origin story of Harrington’s automotive lottery win, it did provide television with a magnificent star car. Even if the car’s presence fundamentally breaks the economics of Hawkins, Indiana, it certainly looks the part.