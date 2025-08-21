Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious to be auctioned with iconic film cars

The Rodz and Bodz Movie Cars & More Museum in Englewood, Colorado, officially closed its doors in August, leaving movie and car fans with surprising news: part of its collection of iconic screen-used vehicles and legendary props will go up for auction. These aren’t just any memorabilia, they are cars that became legends thanks to Hollywood. At the top of the list is the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T driven by Dominic Toretto in the blockbuster Fast & Furious saga.

Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious leads iconic movie car auction

Founded in 2021 by Zack Loffert, the museum quickly established itself as Colorado’s go-to destination for fans of movie and TV cars, boasting a catalog of over 300 famous vehicles, including the “sacred” Charger once steered by Vin Diesel on screen.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, the museum faced multiple relocations and logistical challenges, culminating in its forced closure when a new residential complex replaced its Englewood Parkway location. Loffert stated that he plans to secure a permanent home for the museum and will keep part of the collection in storage. However, many of the most iconic pieces will cross the auction block on August 22–23, both online and in person, through Kraft Auctions.

Hundreds of buyers have already expressed interest, with more than 200 lots set to be offered. In addition to Toretto’s legendary Charger, the auction lineup is nothing short of jaw-dropping: a 1984 Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse Ecto-1 used in Ghostbusters (2016), complete with ghost box, lights, and sirens; the 1974 AMC Pacer X “Mirthmobile” from Wayne’s World; a 1960 Chrysler Imperial Crown featured in A Series of Unfortunate Events; a 1981 GMC K2500 Sierra Grande from The Fall Guy; a 1950 Ford Deluxe Military Sedan from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull; and even the 1963 Citroën 2CV driven by Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal. Also included is the legendary Ford Gran Torino from Starsky & Hutch.

Alongside the original vehicles, collectors will also have the chance to bid on faithful replicas of cars made famous by franchises such as Knight Rider, Jurassic Park, The A-Team, Cobra Kai, and Stranger Things. For fans and collectors alike, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the dream of owning a real piece of movie car history made reality.