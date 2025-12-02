The beautiful (and bizarre) Ford Cougar transformed into a Nissan GT-R

Some people are so devoted to turning heads that they happily pilot a car whose aggressive looks write checks the chassis and powertrain simply cannot cash. Take this astonishingly well-executed Nissan GT-R replica, built, of all things, on a Ford Cougar. In their authentic forms, these two coupes couldn’t be further apart, yet someone decided to merge them, and this deeply unexpected automotive mashup is now seeking a new owner.

The donor vehicle is a Ford Cougar, and its pedestrian roots are revealed under the hood. A naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter, 24-valve Duratec V6 engine. When new, this unit produced a modest 170 HP.

Thankfully for the “driver’s car” aesthetic, this replica retains the original five-speed manual transmission, sending power exclusively to the front wheels. That translates to a 0-60 mph time of around 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 140 mph. Respectable for a twenty-five-year-old Ford, but laughably slow for a supposed GT-R. The very first R35 this car mimics was born with 478 HP and one of the most advanced AWD systems of its time.In other words, this replica looks fast, but it is anything but.

The sheer craftsmanship required to transform a visually boring Ford into something so exotic deserves genuine applause. The original Nissan GT-R has a wheelbase roughly three inches longer than the Cougar, a significant disparity the builder did an impressive job of concealing. From the side profile, the illusion is quite effective. Even the rear three-quarter angle, where the awkward proportions might be exposed, is surprisingly accurate. The builder even tackled the interior, giving it a surprising resemblance to a genuine GT-R’s cabin.

The ultimate catfish is currently for sale in Croatia for a relatively modest 7,500 Euros (about $8,698 USD). While that’s a decent chunk of change for a 25-year-old Ford Cougar, it’s undoubtedly the most visually exciting Cougar of its generation.