The audacious corporate chemistry behind Audi’s Nuvolari

Out of nowhere, Audi dropped the Nuvolari on the world last week. For a market accustomed to months of calculated hype cycles, the sudden arrival of this indirect R8 successor was a genuine shock to the system. The car’s aggressive design immediately split public opinion right down the middle, but the corporate theater surrounding its development is where things get truly hilarious.

Despite having already revealed the vehicle from literally every imaginable angle, Audi’s engineering team was recently spotted running a heavily camouflaged prototype around Porsche’s iconic Nardò Technical Center in Italy. Why wrap a car in dizzying vinyl wrap when the entire world already knows what it looks like? Perhaps they are trying to hide the blushes of executives who authorized the pricing strategy, or maybe they are just keeping the optics alive while preparing a cabriolet variant.

If you ignore the redundant camo on Nardò’s legendary 12.6-kilometer high-speed ring, you find the real story. Audi is immensely proud of how quickly they brought the Nuvolari to life, conveniently omitting the blatant Italian shortcut that made it possible. Underneath the German sheet metal beats the exact same heart as the new Lamborghini Temerario. This plug-in hybrid supercar relies on Sant’Agata’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, screaming all the way to a 10,000 rpm redline.

By utilizing three electric motors alongside the 789-horsepower combustion engine, the Nuvolari delivers a combined 987 HP. Ironically, that matches the exact output of the original W16 Bugatti Veyron, though it lacks the acoustic soul of the old, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that was ruthlessly sacrificed to appease emissions regulators.

When European order books open in the fourth quarter of this year, wealthy collectors will find that the Nuvolari is limited to just 499 units, with deliveries slated for the first half of 2027. In Germany, the privilege of owning this recycled engineering will cost a staggering €600,000. That is nearly double the €307,500 entry price of the Lamborghini Temerario from which it borrows everything of substance.