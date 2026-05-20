The American dream, Chinese style: Chery is waiting for the “perfect moment”

Washington loves a good paradox. On one hand, the United States represents an impossibly massive, deeply lucrative market that every global automaker craves. On the other hand, it has effectively erected a regulatory fortress, complete with a 100% tariff wall on Chinese-made electric vehicles and strict, sweeping bans on tech for connected cars. Yet, despite these formidable roadblocks, Chery refuses to look away.

Speaking at the company’s headquarters, Chery International President Zhang Guibing openly admitted the obvious: everyone in the industry wants a piece of the American pie. However, Chery is playing the long, painfully cautious game, waiting for the “appropriate moment” to strike. It is a calculated hesitation that depends entirely on a fragile alignment of domestic readiness and unpredictable political shifts across both countries.

While President Donald Trump has teased an openness to Chinese brands, domestic automotive lobby groups and nervous lawmakers are already screaming to keep the gates firmly locked. It seems the American dream is open to foreign investment, but only if that investment behaves exactly as Washington dictates.

Faced with this gridlock, Chery is smartly executing a strategic detour. While tech giants like Xiaomi and EV titans like BYD have flatly denied any plans to sell passenger cars in the US, others are getting creative. Geely, through its ownership of Volvo Cars, already operates a manufacturing hub in South Carolina and is reportedly mulling a broader US expansion within the next 24 to 36 months.

Meanwhile, Chery, BYD, and Great Wall Motor are heavily expanding their footprints across Mexico and Latin America. It is the ultimate open secret of the modern auto industry. If you cannot walk through the front door of the US market due to political hostility, you simply set up camp next door and wait for the regulatory weather to clear. Until then, Chery will keep flooding Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia with budget-friendly vehicles.