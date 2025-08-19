The all-new 2025 Audi A5: lease deals you can’t miss this September

There’s still time to take advantage of some of the best lease deals on the new 2025 Audi A5, the luxury compact sedan that replaces both the long-running Audi A4 and the A5 Sportback.

Available in three trims, Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige, the new A5 brings a more muscular, athletic design that finally delivers the dynamic flair the outgoing A4 was missing. Under the hood, it packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged hybrid four-cylinder engine pushing out 268 HP, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A manual option isn’t available, but standard Quattro all-wheel drive ensures confident handling and grip in all conditions.

Inside, the A5 is every bit as refined and high-tech as you’d expect from Audi. The cabin features a 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. Buyers can also add a 10.9-inch passenger display and a full-color head-up display for an even more premium experience. To top it off, the A5 offers a generous 23 cubic feet of cargo space, making it practical for both daily use and longer road trips.

Lease prices vary by region. In Southern California, an A5 Premium starts at $699 per month (36 months/30,000 miles) with $5,155 due at signing. In the Pacific Northwest, the same model is also $699 per month but requires $5,871 down. Shoppers in the Mid-Atlantic and Dallas can get into an A5 Premium for $639 per month with $4,709 due at signing. In the Midwest, the Premium goes for $639 per month or the Premium Plus for $659 per month, both with $5,999 down. In the Northeast, expect $679 monthly with $5,887 due, while in South Florida the most aggressive deal comes in at $599 per month with $5,219 upfront.

If you’d rather skip the down payment, be ready for higher monthly rates: around $842 in Northern California, $862 in the Northwest, and as low as $645 in South Florida, with other metro areas falling in between.

With an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined, the A5 strikes a solid balance between performance and efficiency. While not the thriftiest hybrid in its class, it makes up for it with precise handling, refined comfort, and a sporty personality that make it one of the most appealing options in the luxury compact segment. Keep in mind, these lease offers are valid through September 2, 2025.