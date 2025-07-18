Next-gen Audi Q3 brings bigger looks and smarter tech: inside the 2026 refresh

Audi’s smallest and most affordable SUV is gearing up for a bold redesign. The all-new 2026 Q3 brings a more muscular appearance, slightly larger proportions, and design cues taken directly from its bigger siblings, the gasoline-powered Q5 and the fully electric Q6 E-Tron.

Unveiled for now only in Germany, the next-gen Q3 shows off a sharper, more refined exterior. Even though its dimensions are similar to the current model, it looks and feels more substantial thanks to updated styling, including elements similar to those on the E-Tron GT. A unique teardrop-shaped accent on the rear lights also adds a futuristic touch.

Despite the visual changes, the Q3 is only slightly larger than before. Interior passenger space and cargo capacity remain nearly identical to the current US version, but the added size may slightly improve usability.

European customers will get a wide range of engine options, starting with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder TFSI mild-hybrid with 147 HP. There’s also a 2.0-liter turbocharged TFSI with 262 HP and a diesel TDI version. American buyers will likely continue to get the brand’s tried-and-true 2.0-liter turbo I-4, which delivers 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque in the 2025 model. It will likely still be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission (not the 7-speed DCT used in Europe) and optional Quattro all-wheel drive.

Inside, Audi’s known for blending modern minimalism with premium materials, and the Q3 2026 continues that tradition. Two large screens dominate the dash, an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. There’s no traditional gear selector; instead, you’ll find a start button, an electronic parking brake switch, and a rotary audio controller.

The 2026 Q3 will launch in Germany by the end of the year, but it won’t arrive in the US until sometime in 2026. Pricing is still TBD, especially with ongoing tariff uncertainty, but don’t expect a huge price jump. The Q3 is Audi’s entry-level SUV in America and remains one of the most affordable luxury crossovers available. It will go head-to-head with rivals like the Acura ADX, BMW X1, Lexus NX, and Mercedes GLA.