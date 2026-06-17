The 810-kilogram Alfa Romeo set to drain a collector’s bank account

The vintage car market is universally notorious for creating multi-thousand-dollar anomalies that the average mortal will never see, let alone drive. Enter the Alfa Romeo 1900 Sports Coupé by Autotecnica del Lario, an automotive “ghost” so profoundly obscure that even self-proclaimed, die-hard Alfisti might scratch their heads in utter confusion. It represents the ultimate elite plaything: an aftermarket coachbuilt creation and ridiculously rare.

On July 8, at the pristine grounds of Woodcote Park, the auction specialists at RM Sotheby’s will attempt to separate an ultra-wealthy collector from an estimated £250,000 to £350,000. At current exchange rates, that translates to a staggering €290,000 to €405,000.

This specific rolling sculpture, bearing chassis number 2472482, happens to hail from the private collection of British TV chef James Martin. Currently located in Epsom, UK, the vehicle was originally brought to life in 1976 by Autotecnica del Lario (ATL), a boutique, artisanal coachbuilder nestled near the scenic shores of Lake Como.

The Italian masters sculpted a strikingly curvaceous berlinetta silhouette that has somehow defied the test of time. Underneath its gorgeous, hand-beaten aluminum skin lies a sophisticated space frame composed of steel tubes of varying thicknesses, balancing structural rigidity with a feather-light curb weight of just 810 kilograms.

Mechanically, ATL used a standard Alfa Romeo 1900 donor car as its canvas, though the execution was anything but standard. Rumor has it that only eight units were ever produced, with several built as completely unique commissions. Power comes from a nearly 2.0-liter twin-cam four-cylinder engine featuring twin-spark ignition and a high-strung Weber carburetor designed for heavy octane consumption. It stops via four-wheel disc brakes tucked neatly behind iconic Borrani wire wheels and rides on independent suspension.

However, purists should look away from the roofline. During a meticulous, wallet-draining six-year restoration recently executed by the owner, a distinctive “double bubble” design was added to the roof. It looks undeniably stunning, but adding aftermarket modifications to an already obscure aftermarket car is a bold strategy. Marketed as a concours-ready ticket into the world’s most exclusive vintage tours, this Alfa Romeo is a fascinating hybrid of 1950s engineering, 1970s Italian styling, and modern restoration whims.