The 6-seater Tesla that doesn’t exist is currently driving in California

In the world of Tesla, “never” is a flexible concept, usually lasting about as long as a tweet. Despite Elon Musk’s previous insistence that the long-wheelbase, 6-seater Model YL might never grace American soil, reality just took a drive down the Interstate 280.

A prototype of the “stretch” SUV was spotted cruising through the Bay Area, practically a stone’s throw from Tesla’s Palo Alto headquarters. It seems the vehicle Musk dismissed as a potential victim of the “autonomy revolution” is very much alive, kicking, and taking up significantly more pavement than its predecessor.

The Model YL isn’t just a regular Y that stayed in the gym too long. With a wheelbase stretched by nearly six inches and an overall length increased by seven, it finally offers a 2-2-2 “captain’s chair” configuration that doesn’t require passengers to be world-class contortionists. While the standard Model Y offers a third row that is realistically reserved for small children or very patient pets, the YL version actually provides legroom for actual humans.

The timing of this sighting is as pointed as a Cybertruck’s corner. With Tesla unceremoniously killing off the Model S and Model X by the end of 2025, the brand is staring at a massive, SUV-sized hole in its lineup. Unless you want to haul your family in a stainless-steel geometric experiment, the Model YL is the only logical successor for the “six people and a suitcase” demographic.

Musk’s earlier logic (that a 6-seater would be “superfluous”) made zero sense then and looks even more ridiculous now. Unless the plan is for the car to drive so fast that your passengers don’t have time to feel cramped, people still need space. The evidence is mounting: first, we saw blue-wrapped shells at Giga Texas via drone footage, and now a fully functional unit is taunting us on public roads. The “never” is officially over.