Tesla unveils Model YL, a stretched SUV to chase Chinese taste

In an effort to reclaim market share in China’s highly competitive EV space, Tesla is rolling out a new version of its popular electric SUV. It’s the Model YL, a long-wheelbase variant of the Model Y, purpose-built to meet the preferences of Chinese consumers. With increased size and added seating, Tesla hopes this new edition will reverse the recent decline in sales and broaden the vehicle’s appeal.

The Model YL stretches the wheelbase by about 15 cm compared to the standard Model Y, with the overall length extended by just over 2 cm. It also sits roughly 2.5 cm taller, providing a roomier interior. Visually, the differences are subtle, photos released by China’s MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) show that the most noticeable exterior change is slightly longer rear doors.

From the side, the updated profile gives off strong Model X vibes, though thankfully without the overengineered falcon-wing doors. Instead, Tesla keeps things simple and functional, just how most drivers like it.

Inside, the Model YL offers three rows of seats, allowing it to comfortably carry up to six adult passengers. This expanded seating layout is especially popular in China, where multi-passenger vehicles are in high demand among families and rideshare operators.

Performance-wise, Tesla isn’t pulling any punches. The Model YL will come standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering a combined 456 HP. Power is split between a 142 kW front motor and a 198 kW rear motor, enabling the SUV to hit speeds up to 125 mph.

Pricing hasn’t been officially confirmed, but local sources estimate the Model YL will start around 300,000 yuan, or roughly $42,000 USD. That’s a solid value for a six-seat, high-performance electric SUV. Tesla is expected to begin sales in China this fall, though it’s unclear if the Model YL will make its way to other global markets.

China is the largest EV market in the world, competition is fierce, and Tesla has been feeling the pressure. In fact, Model Y deliveries dropped nearly 18% in the first half of 2025. With the launch of the roomier, more powerful Model YL, Tesla is aiming to regain momentum and expand its footprint in this critical region.