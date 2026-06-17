The $2,300 option that sold for $13 million: the absurd story of this Ferrari Enzo

Thirteen million dollars, zero reserve, and a factory paint job that was essentially banned from the corporate catalogs for seven straight decades. That was all it took to completely obliterate every existing online automotive auction record in history. Ferrari Enzo chassis #134278, the only specimen on the planet finished in the legendary Rosso Dino hue, was just hammered away on duPont REGISTRY Live for an astonishing $12,399,000, climbing to $13,018,950 once the buyer’s premium was tacked on.

The previous digital record, a LaFerrari Aperta that crossed Bring a Trailer in 2022 for a clean $5,36 million, was reduced to absolute dust. It is the definitive, plastic demonstration that the absolute pinnacle of car collecting no longer needs a physical ballroom. The ultra-wealthy market is officially comfortable buying hypercars from their iPads.

Out of the 400 Enzos built between 2002 and 2004, with 127 originally allocated to the United States, this specific car stands entirely alone. Its unique Rosso Dino shade carries immense emotional weight, named after Enzo Ferrari’s son Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari, who tragically passed away at age 24.

The nuance first graced the iconic 250 GTO in the 1960s before vanishing entirely from the options list, only returning in 2002 because a single, highly influential client insisted on building an entire collection around it.

For anyone currently configuring a new supercar and sweating over the price of custom stitching, here is a reality check: this historic, out-of-range paint code originally cost Barnes a measly $2,364 on top of the Enzo’s $662,694 base MSRP. That is less than 0.4% of the total sticker price. A casual two-grand decision that the market took twenty years to fully appreciate, but today translates into a multi-million-dollar premium over any “standard” red Enzo.

The trajectory for this specific chassis has been aggressively climbing, having already passed through Mecum Kissimmee in January 2026 for a massive $11,110,000, amid a quarter where standard Enzos routinely breached the $9 million mark in Indy, Monaco, and Amelia Island.

In the arena of street-legal, modern hypercars, this Enzo just rewrote the rules. By drawing 725 bids, 115 active watchers, and over 9,500 digital views, duPont REGISTRY Live, a platform that has been active for a mere seven months, instantly solidified its place among the most serious institutional players in the industry.