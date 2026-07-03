The 2028 BMW X7 proves Munich is terrified of offending rich people

Munich knows exactly who cuts the checks, and those people absolutely detest surprises. That is the single most logical explanation for why the heavily camouflaged 2028 BMW X7 prototype recently spotted lumbering around the streets of Munich is strictly opting for evolution over revolution.

Slated for a Summer 2027 debut as a 2028 model, this flagship land yacht is deliberately playing it safe. While the brand aggressively pushes its futuristic “Neue Klasse” design language down the throats of lower-tier buyers, the ultra-wealthy demographic getting the X7 will enjoy the comfort of familiar, imposing boxiness. The vertical front fascia and massive proportions remain intact, sporting a modernized take on the split-headlight setup shared with the new 7 Series. Even the split-opening tailgate survives with a wider, monoblock upper section.

Step inside, however, and the corporate bean-counters have orchestrated a genuine scandal. BMW is officially killing the iconic physical iDrive controller, replacing the traditional instrument cluster with the massive Panoramic Vision display instead.

Underneath the sheet metal, the industrial strategy splits into two distinct chapters. For traditionalists, internal combustion lives on through six- and eight-cylinder engines, with the base inline-six pumping out at least 300 HP, alongside a mandatory turbodiesel for a European market still deeply in love with oil-burners.

The real corporate chest-thumping belongs to the all-electric iX7. This moving continent will pack a massive battery pack exceeding 140 kWh, promising a claimed range of roughly 400 miles. Thanks to sixth-generation battery cells offering a 20 percent boost in energy density, it will support an absurd 460 kW DC fast charging. The top-tier dual-motor variant will allegedly churn out up to 800 HP. But when you are piloting a vehicle that comfortably clears the 6,100-pound mark torque matters infinitely more than horsepower.

Naturally, both the X7 and iX7 will spawn high-performance Alpina variants (code-named G69) to extract even more cash from elite buyers. Yet, despite the romantic marketing narratives of Bavarian craftsmanship, every single one of these behemoths will roll off the assembly lines in Spartanburg, South Carolina.