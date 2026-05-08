Here is the 2028 BMW X7, the SUV stuck between two eras

The BMW X7 is officially turning eight, an age where most luxury crossovers are sent to the great suburban scrapyard in the sky. But apparently, BMW’s flagship behemoth is far too profitable to kill off. Despite the controversial 2022 facelift that gave us those “split personality” headlights, the X7 continues to slap around the Mercedes GLS and Cadillac Escalade in the sales charts.

Munich is doubling down with a second generation, currently hiding under heavy camouflage but already being digitally dissected by the rendering wizards at Kolesa. If you thought the “kidney grille” madness had peaked, I have some bad news for your retinas.

The 2028 BMW X7 appears to be suffering from a stylistic identity crisis, caught in a purgatory between the BMW we used to know and the boxy, minimalist Neue Klasse future. The iconic grilles have grown taller and narrower, looking less like kidneys and more like a pair of high-end lungs gasping for air. The LED daytime running lights are now impossibly thin, while the main headlight clusters have been banished to the outer edges of an aggressively angular bumper.

Moving to the rear, the license plate has migrated down to the bumper, leaving the split-opening tailgate looking strangely naked. The taillights seem to be a direct lift from the latest 7 Series sedan. Underneath this polarizing skin, the current lineup of xDrive40i, M60i, and the wallet-vaporizing Alpina XB7, which currently starts at a staggering $156,000, will likely evolve with more electrification.

We expect the official reveal in late 2027, giving BMW more than a year to convince us that an even larger SUV, potentially dubbed the X9, is a logical necessity rather than a cry for help. By the time the 2028 models hit American showrooms, we’ll see if this “evolutionary” design is a stroke of genius or just another chapter in BMW’s quest to see how much chrome and plastic the market can bear.