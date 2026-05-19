The 2027 Volvo EX60 is priced dangerously close to its smaller sibling

Volvo is currently running a masterclass in corporate emotional rollercoasters. Just months after breaking the hearts of long-roof purists by killing the V60 wagon in America, and effectively alienating budget-conscious EV buyers by axing the affordable $40k EX30, Gothenburg is staging a massive strategic pivot. Add to that a humiliating second-to-last finish in the 2026 JD Power reliability study. Volvo desperately needed a distraction.

Enter the 2027 Volvo EX60. Revealed at a flashy New York event, this all-new premium compact crossover SUV is carrying the weight of the entire brand’s North American ambitions. Surprisingly, the market response has been so aggressive that Volvo had to adjust production targets upward before the assembly lines even started rolling at the end of April 2026.

The real talking point, however, is the utterly baffling pricing strategy. The premium electric crossover starts at a list price of $58,400. While slipping just under the $60,000 psychological threshold is a smart marketing play, it creates a hilarious internal paradox. The much newer, larger, and technologically superior EX60 sits uncomfortably close to the older, smaller EX40, which commands $56,545.

Beneath the clean Scandinavian sheet metal lies Volvo’s brand-new SPA3 electric architecture, boasting advanced cell-to-body tech, proprietary electric motors, and megacasting structural elements. Luis Rezende, President of Volvo Car Americas, claims the EX60 directly addresses American EV anxiety with a competitive price tag and serious capabilities.

Available in P6, P10 AWD, and a top-tier P12 AWD configuration across Plus or Ultra trims peaking at $67,350, the spec sheet is genuinely impressive. The base P6 delivers 307 miles of range and a blistering 320 kW DC fast-charging capacity. Stepping up to the P10 AWD nets 322 miles of range, while the flagship P12 AWD promises an asphalt-crinkling 400 miles on a single charge, with both AWD variants bumping charging speeds to a massive 370 kW. It’s an objectively fantastic package.