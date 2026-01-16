The 2026 Ram 1500 SSV is the new 420-HP Police pickup

The traditional police sedan is officially on life support, and the 2026 Ram 1500 SSV (Special Service Vehicle) is here to pull the plug. As law enforcement agencies swap cramped backseats for “more is more”, this specialized pickup truck is stepping up as the ultimate tactical multi-tool.

Based on the Ram 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4×4, the SSV isn’t just a civilian truck with a badge. It’s a purpose-built office for those who consider “climbing curbs” a standard part of their commute.

Inside, the luxury is strictly “hosedown-chic”. We’re talking heavy-duty vinyl seats and black vinyl floors. The front seat is a 40/0/40 configuration, leaving a strategic gap for police consoles, laptops, and enough equipment to launch a satellite.

Under the hood, departments can choose their level of pursuit power. The base 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque offers a respectable 305 HP for urban patrolling. But for those who need to close the gap on the highway, the 3.0-liter Twin-Turbo Hurricane I6 delivers a blistering 420 HP and 469 lb-ft of torque. It’s brute force.

When properly equipped, the Hurricane engine can tow up to 5,080 kg (over 11,000 lbs), making it more than capable of hauling mobile command centers or, perhaps, a very small island. With a ground clearance of 218 mm and a 98-liter fuel tank, the SSV handles gravel roads and long shifts with equal ease.

Safety hasn’t been ignored either, featuring a suite of tech like Active Lane Management and Adaptive Cruise Control. There’s even emergency braking for pedestrians and cyclists, because safety is important even when you’re in a three-ton interceptor. Wrapped in a professional color palette ranging from “Diamond Black” to “Serrano Green”, the 2026 Ram 1500 SSV proves that the future of policing is taller, wider, and significantly more intimidating. Just know that 420 horses are very likely about to ruin your day.