The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Black Edition: eleven trims aren’t enough

Hyundai’s beloved 3-row crossover is back and better. The second-generation 2026 Palisade has arrived with a subtle price bump, but with major improvements across the board. The new version is physically larger, features a completely overhauled cabin, and boasts almost entirely new powertrains. The base model still uses a V6, albeit slightly detuned to 287 HP and 280 lb-ft of torque.

The real headline, however, is the introduction of the Palisade Hybrid. This new option features a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a six-speed automatic transmission, resulting in a significantly beefier output of 329 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque. This expanded range of options leads to a dizzying array of choices. Seven trims for the standard Palisade and four trims for the new Palisade Hybrid.

Most sane people would declare that eleven trim combinations are more than enough to satisfy any potential buyer. But not the denizens of the digital automotive art guild. The clever content creators at the AutoYa YouTube channel, specifically their CGI-focused “AutoYa Interior” satellite, have taken one look at the improved 2026 Palisade and decided it’s lacking the requisite menace. They have cooked up an unofficial, hypothetical design project: the Hyundai Palisade Black Edition 2026.

According to the channel’s host, the missing piece is this Black Edition, which they envision as the “most elegant and menacing member of the family”. The virtual artist then takes the already redesigned crossover and applies the necessary dark touches. Blacked-out headlights and taillights, black decorative elements and trim along the bodywork, and a set of obligatory black-painted alloy wheels. Inside, the changes are minimal. A few Black Edition badges slapped onto the high-end Calligraphy interior.

While the Black Edition concept is primarily depicted in the sleek dark hue, the pixel master also showcases this hypothetically enhanced Korean SUV in a kaleidoscopic range of colors, including white, purple, green, and yellow. The question remains: with seven V6 trims and four Hybrid trims already on the menu, does Hyundai really need to add another level of darkened aesthetics?