Hyundai Palisade gets a makeover for 2026: here’s what’s new

Hyundai is gearing up to roll out a refreshed version of its well-loved Palisade, a three-row family SUV known for its blend of comfort, practicality, and premium features without the luxury price tag.

For the 2026 model year, the Palisade gets a substantial update, but thankfully, again, the pricing remains competitive. The entry-level Palisade SE comes standard with front-wheel drive, a 287-HP V6 engine, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, starting at $40,430, including a $1,495 destination charge. Opting for all-wheel drive Hyundai Palisade bumps the price up to $42,430.

One of the most exciting additions for 2026 Palisade is the brand-new XRT Pro trim, built with off-road adventures in mind. This rugged model, available only with AWD (what else?), features 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires and an extra 1-inch of ground clearance, priced at $50,865.

For drivers focused on fuel efficiency and environmental impact, Hyundai now offers hybrid variants. The Hybrid Blue SEL trim, powered by a new 2.5-liter turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, starts at $45,155. Sitting at the top of the lineup is the Hybrid Calligraphy AWD, which comes fully loaded and carries a price tag of $59,775.

According to Hyundai, the new hybrid powertrain is expected to deliver up to 620 miles of total driving range, making it ideal for long road trips and daily commutes alike. The 2026 Palisade SUV also sees key safety upgrades, including integrated front and rear dash cams, 10 airbags, and seatbelt pretensioners for all three rows.

Gas-only versions of the updated Palisade are scheduled to arrive at Hyundai dealerships later this month, while hybrid trims are expected to follow this fall. If you’re looking for a spacious family SUV, a fuel-sipping hybrid, or a weekend-ready off-roader, the 2026 Palisade offers something for everyone, without breaking the bank.