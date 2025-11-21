The 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale gets a “supercar facelift” and a price bump

Alfa Romeo Canada has officially unveiled pricing for the refreshed 2026 Tonale at its public debut during the Los Angeles Auto Show. The compact crossover, which is supposed to democratize the Italian brand, now starts at $52,290 CAD. A noticeable jump of approximately $2,500 over the 2025 model.

To justify this “cost of passion”, the 2026 Tonale benefits from a slight external design refresh, borrowing cues from the hand-built 33 Stradale supercar, along with new 20-inch wheels, three fresh paint colors, and the highly desirable option of red leather upholstery.

The lineup kicks off with the Sprint trim ($52,290), climbs to the Veloce ($54,795), and peaks with the Speciale ($57,290). Opting for the Veloce trim buys you red brake calipers (for maximum visual speed), paddle shifters, 19-inch wheels, dark exterior emblems, and adaptive dual-mode suspension. The kind of essential performance flair you simply must have on a luxury crossover.

A surprising move from the manufacturer is the complete disappearance of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version for 2026. Alfa Romeo is electing to focus solely on the more popular gasoline model. It’s a 2.0-liter turbo engine that delivers a respectable 268 HP and 295 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. It remains to be seen if the closely related Dodge Hornet will follow this non-PHEV path, but for Alfa, the plug-in experiment seems to be over.

Canadian buyers can trick out their new Tonale with options like the $1,995 Premium Package or the $2,350 Active Assistance Package. A pricey addition for 360-degree cameras and active driving assistance in a car you just paid a premium for. Other options include a black roof ($95), a Harman Kardon sound system ($1,250), and a panoramic sunroof ($1,495).

Visitors to the LA Auto Show get the ultimate comparison. The newly facelifted Tonale is displayed alongside the 33 Stradale that inspired it. That hand-built $3 million masterpiece packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 generating 630 HP.