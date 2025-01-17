The 2025 Dodge Attitude GT Green Hornet Edition arrived at Mexican dealerships

The new Dodge Attitude GT Green Hornet Edition 2025 has arrived in Brazil to try to capture a good chunk of the country’s market, particularly that of sports car enthusiasts. With aggressive looks, supercar performance, and cutting-edge technology, this limited edition of only 300 examples has it in its destiny to become an object of desire for four-wheel enthusiasts globally. All the features of the car we are going to talk about will make this car nothing short of infamous within the Mexico market

Only 300 examples for the Green Hornet model

The Dodge Attitude GT Green Hornet Edition 2025, was created in a limited edition of only 300 examples. It made its debut in Mexican dealerships, introducing a perfect unprecedented blend of eye-catching aesthetics and dynamic performance to the compact sedan segment. The Matte Olive Green exterior livery, which is quite intense in character, and the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, capable of delivering 168 horsepower, give this model an identity that is difficult to mistake.

As for the transmission, we know that it is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch to ensure smooth and responsive gear shifts, especially contributing to a very engaging drive for the driver. With 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 7 seconds, the Green Hornet also proves to be a very agile sports car that is perfect for both city driving and long road trips.

Military aerodynamics for the Dodge Green Hornet

The 2025 Dodge Attitude GT Green Hornet is not only presented as a fast car,on the contrary, it was also produced as a true masterpiece of design inspired by military aerodynamics. Its sleek and sharp lines are able to perfectly cut through the air with elegance, while the all-black, enveloping cabin is reminiscent of that of a jet fighter. Inside, we also find a high-resolution digital display and an aviation-inspired gear selector, all of which complete the elite pilot atmosphere. Beneath its sporty skin, the Attitude GT Green Hornet also possesses a bevy of cutting-edge technological details.

With integration with major smartphone operating systems and a wealth of safety features, this car is also ready to provide customers with a kind of driving that is connected and protected in every way. As a result, up to five customizable driving modes are available; in addition, you can choose whether to adopt an eco-friendly driving style or unleash the full power of the engine, adapting the car to your mood at a given moment or to your needs.

With a price tag of 488,900 Mexican pesos (that would be about 27,400 U.S. dollars), the Attitude GT Green Hornet is on the market as a particularly attractive investment for sports sedan enthusiasts who want a model that is exclusive in every way. This limited edition, produced in only 300 examples, offers quite competitive value for the high-end features it possesses, as well as a distinctive design. Given its rarity, predictions are that this car could be in high demand and consequently its availability in the Brazilian market will quickly sell out, which is why all its fans should remain alert when opening orders.