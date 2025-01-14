New Dodge and Jeep EVs arrive at US dealerships after software-related delays

After many months of waiting, the first 100% electric models from Dodge and Ram are arriving at U.S. dealerships. Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S experienced some software issues, as confirmed by Stellantis executives. The new electric Charger Daytona began making its debut at U.S. dealerships, with the first 100 units delivered Friday from the Windsor factory in Canada, as stated by brand CEO Matt McAlear. The electric Wagoneer S SUV, produced at the Mexican plant in Toluca, will follow shortly, although delivery times are slowed by shipping and customs procedures, as confirmed by Bob Broderdorf, Head of Jeep North America.

Although production of both 2024 models began during the summer, the launch was delayed from the original timeline to perfect the software and ensure a flawless debut. As McAlear explained, in the case of the Charger, “90-95% of the issues were software-related,” while the hardware had been ready for some time. “In recent months, we’ve been working on complete software optimization to ensure the best possible customer experience, both in driving and charging,” concluded the Dodge CEO.

Regarding the Wagoneer S, software was also the main cause of delays, as confirmed by Bob Broderdorf. This SUV, which marks Jeep’s debut in the North American electric segment (while in Europe the brand already has a battery model), required particular attention in fine-tuning. “From a mechanical standpoint, the vehicle is excellent, but in electric models, the software component represents a considerable challenge,” Broderdorf emphasized, also expressing his amazement at how the vehicle evolved through subsequent software updates.

Jeep’s future looks rich with electric and hybrid innovations. The Jeep Recon SUV, a fully electric model with more off-road character, will debut mid-year, while in the same timeframe, the successor to the Cherokee, which ended production in 2023, is expected to launch with a hybrid powertrain.

On the Dodge front, McAlear announced the arrival of a four-door sedan version of the electric Charger in the second quarter. The Charger Sixpack, equipped with a gasoline engine, will follow in the second half of the year. Company executives are confident that these new models can boost U.S. sales for both brands, which experienced a dramatic decline in 2024: Dodge suffered a 29% drop compared to the previous year, while Jeep saw sales decrease by 9%.