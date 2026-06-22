The 170-HP full hybrid designed to save Stellantis in Europe

Stellantis is quietly cooking up a massive technological offensive specifically tailored for the European market, and thankfully, it doesn’t involve heavy batteries or public charging anxiety. Instead, Antonio Filosa and company are betting the house on a brand-new, Euro-specific full hybrid engine set to debut in 2027. The goal is refreshingly aggressive: throwing a high-voltage wrench into Toyota’s flawless hybrid monopoly while aggressively spoiling Volkswagen’s upcoming plans to introduce similar tech on the Golf and T-Roc.

At the heart of this new powertrain is a very familiar acquaintance: the infamous 1.2-liter turbocharged PureTech three-cylinder engine. This heavily upgraded version features a solid timing chain instead of the notorious wet belt, a engineering detail that should save a lot of mechanics from premature gray hair.

This is the exact same basic block currently humming under the hoods of the Fiat 600 Hybrid, Jeep Avenger, and the blocky new Fiat Grande Panda. However, Stellantis is entirely ripping out the mild-hybrid components and replacing them with a heavy-duty electrical setup designed to guarantee serious, zero-emission urban cruising and a level of efficiency that might actually make commuters smile.

But the real kicker lies in the performance figures. Indiscretions from industry insiders suggest this compact powerhouse will pump out a whopping 170 HP. To put that in perspective, it completely eclipses Toyota’s standard 1.5-liter setups, which yield a modest 116 or 130 horses, and even outmuscles the 140-horsepower unit found in the Corolla. It turns out size doesn’t matter when you stuff enough electrical wizardry into a three-cylinder setup.

On the industrial side, this engine will be mated to an automated EDC dual-clutch transmission produced directly in Mirafiori. For an Italian plant that has been crying out for production volume, this could be the ultimate industrial life raft.

The true beauty of this architecture lies in its sheer flexibility. Because the packaging is so incredibly tight, Stellantis plans to drop it into practically everything with four wheels. We will see it powering urban B-SUVs like the Avenger and Fiat 600, alongside everyday hatchbacks like the Lancia Ypsilon and Opel Corsa. Meanwhile, the Peugeot 208 might miss out on the party entirely to focus on full electrification.

This 170-hp unit is robust enough to climb up the automotive food chain, ready to power larger vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Tonale, Jeep Compass, and even the upcoming flagship Lancia Gamma.