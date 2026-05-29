The 1,020-HP ghost: Tesla’s secret plot for a tri-motor Model 3 Plaid

With the quiet departure of the Model S and Model X, Tesla effectively assassinated the Plaid badge. That coveted piece of rear-trunk plastic represented 1,020 HP, a face-melting 2.1-second zero-to-hundred sprint, and a deeply unhinged idea of what an electric car could do when it stopped pretending to be a sensible commuter.

Now, the absolute pinnacle of Tesla’s performance lineup is left in the heavy hands of the Cybertruck Cyberbeast. Sure, it offers three electric motors and brutal, physics-defying acceleration, but it also comes wrapped in the most divisive, stainless-steel kitchen-appliance aesthetic in automotive history.

But the high-performance dream might not be entirely dead. Lars Moravy, Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, recently dropped a fascinating breadcrumb during an episode of the Ride the Lightning podcast, admitting that he regularly thinks about a potential Model 3 Plaid. To be entirely clear, this isn’t an official product launch; it’s something far more subtle. A confirmation that the concept actively circulates within the upper echelons of Fremont.

Moravy envisions dropping the same tri-motor architecture from the older Plaid models into the compact sedan: one motor up front, two in the back, and those exotic carbon-sleeve rotors designed to survive catastrophic rotational speeds. Ironically, this exact powertrain was originally engineered for the mythical second-generation Roadster before Elon Musk hijacked it in 2019 to publicly humiliate the Porsche Taycan Turbo S at the Nürburgring.

Shoving a massive, track-bred tri-motor layout into a significantly tighter, mass-market platform is what Moravy openly calls an “engineering challenge at the limit”. All of Fremont’s extra engineering muscle is currently tied up trying to finish that elusive second-generation Roadster. A car announced way back in 2017, promised for 2020, and still trapped in development limbo here in 2026. Moravy himself bittersweetly labeled the Roadster as potentially “the last true car for true enthusiasts” before autonomous driving inevitably turns the entire industry into a sterile robotaxi service.

For now, speed freaks looking for a compact Tesla that actually bites can still buy the Model 3 Performance, which launches from 0 to 100 km/h in a brisk 3.0 seconds and tops out at 262 km/h. For 99% of humanity, that is more than enough to ruin a passenger’s stomach. But a Model 3 Plaid isn’t meant for the sensible majority; it’s a necessary halo car for the fractions-of-a-second purists who want something legendary.