Tesla’s most expensive farewell: Model S and Model X “Signature Series”

Tesla has a gift for turning endings into events. After more than a decade in production, the Model S and Model X are officially being retired, and the California-based automaker wouldn’t let them go quietly. Enter the Signature Series: a limited-edition farewell package currently available only in the United States, priced at approximately $155,000.

Visually, Tesla isn’t playing it safe on its way out. The Signature Series arrives wrapped in an exclusive Granate Red paint job, paired with gold Tesla badges, a golden Plaid logo, 21-inch wheels and color-matched brake calipers. Inside, white upholstery meets Alcantara and gold stitching.

Each vehicle comes with a numbered dashboard plaque, 1/250 for the Model S sedan, 1/100 for the Model X SUV, along with a custom startup lighting sequence. The yoke steering wheel and Luxury package are standard. Tesla clearly understands that scarcity is its own kind of engineering.

Now, for the part where we keep it real. Under the hood, there’s no revolution waiting. The Signature Series carries over the same tri-motor, all-wheel-drive Plaid configuration introduced in the 2021 refresh. Battery capacity and fast-charging capabilities remain unchanged. The core technology hasn’t been touched, which, depending on how you look at it, either proves that the Plaid platform still has nothing to apologize for, or confirms that this is a collector’s exercise dressed in premium fabric.

That’s precisely the point. Tesla isn’t trying to reinvent the Model S and Model X one last time. It’s offering its most loyal, and most affluent, customers a final symbolic object before turning the page. Gold badges, numbered plates, a curated color: the classic playbook for a limited edition, executed with the confidence of a brand that knows its audience.

Whether it’s worth $155,000 is a question only 350 people in America will get to answer. Everyone else gets to watch.