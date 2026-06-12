The 100-year Trident hype: the Maserati MCPURA Cielo Tributo 1926 debuts in Modena

A century ago, on April 1926, Alfieri Maserati was sweating bullets behind the wheel of a Tipo 26 at the Targa Florio, introducing the world to a fierce Trident logo stamped proudly on the engine hood. Fast forward exactly one hundred years to 2026, and the house of Modena is doing what modern luxury carmakers do best: converting that raw, historical racing grit into a highly monetized, ultra-exclusive toy for a single individual.

Enter the Maserati MCPURA Cielo Tributo 1926, a one-of-one personalized machine birthed from the depths of the brand’s high-end Fuoriserie customization program, which is now neatly organized under the grandly named BOTTEGAFUORISERIE division. It is a calculated emotional play, designed to connect the buyer directly to the ghost of the 1931 Tipo 26 C, the first Maserati to secure a historic class victory at that prestigious event.

To make a modern supercar look like it fought through the dusty, unpaved roads of the 1920s, Maserati coated the bodywork in Grigio Lamiera Matte, a finish explicitly formulated to evoke the raw, industrial textures of antique racing metal. From there, the design team slapped on a custom livery blending Rosso Capannelle, Blu Infinito, and Bianco Pastello.

A historically accurate Tipo 26 badge sits front and center on the hood, paired with a clever, double-take-inducing graphic that combines the modern Trident with the original 1926 emblem sketched by Mario Maserati. They even threw in the door-mounted signatures of Alfieri Maserati and his trusty mechanic Guerino Bertocchi.

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The rest of the exterior spec sheet reads like an affluent enthusiast’s fever dream, featuring 20-inch Cyclonic diamond-cut wheels with loud red accents, black brake calipers, and a glossy Exterior Carbon Package. Inside the cabin, however, the gritty 1920s fantasy quickly surrenders to pure 2026 pampering.

The Fuoriserie catalog takes over completely, offering heated seats with embroidered Tridents, a carbon trim package, and a deafening 695-Watt Sonus Faber High Premium sound system blasting through 12 speakers. It proves that while history is a beautiful narrative to sell, the modern elite prefer to experience the past while thoroughly isolated from its spine-shattering reality.