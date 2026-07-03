Tesla’s bigger Model Y officially debuts in the United States

After years of sustained growth in the United States, Tesla is now going through a slowdown linked to a lineup that remained unchanged for too long and a Cybertruck that failed to reach the expected volumes. Instead of accelerating the development of an entirely new model, the company has chosen a faster and less expensive route, stretching the wheelbase of its best-selling crossover to create a six-seat version aimed at American families.

Tesla launches bigger Model Y L in the U.S. to target American families

The Tesla Model Y L, already available in China where it strengthened the brand’s competitiveness, now debuts in the United States with a position designed to fill the gap between the standard Model Y and the more expensive Model X. The real novelty is inside the cabin. The second row abandons the traditional bench in favor of two heated and ventilated individual seats, while the third row adds two more heated seats. This configuration aims to make the rear seats more usable than those in the seven-seat Model Y, which many considered suitable only for children or short trips.

The exterior changes are more discreet, limited to a slightly longer wheelbase and a raised roofline at the rear to improve third-row usability. Performance remains consistent with Tesla’s DNA, with an EPA-estimated range of 325 miles and a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds.

The all-wheel-drive Launch Series starts at $61,990 and includes dedicated badges, 12 months of Full Self-Driving Supervised and one year of free charging on the Supercharger network. The premium over the regular Model Y is significant, and it remains to be seen whether enough buyers will be willing to pay it in a segment where competition among three-row electric family SUVs is intensifying quickly.

Tesla, meanwhile, continues to focus its communication on robotaxis, autonomous driving and humanoid robots, but it still needs high volumes from traditional cars to fund those projects. With its $61,990 starting price and equipment designed to attract early buyers, the Model Y L represents Tesla’s attempt to support those volumes without the time and cost of a completely new platform.