Tesla’s $3.8 billion reality check after the “fundamental year”

Twelve months ago, Tesla declared 2025 a “fundamental year” in its history. Fundamental it was, just not in the way anyone hoped. While a handful of robotaxis hit American streets in isolated trials, the electric carmaker’s core business quietly imploded. CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political escapades did the brand no favors, and when the US axed the $7,500 EV tax credit in late September, the market buckled. The much-hyped Cybertruck failed to gain traction, and beyond the Model Y Juniper refresh, Tesla had little to offer a skeptical public.

After textbook annual profits of $12.6 billion and $15 billion in 2022 and 2023, Tesla nosedived to $7.1 billion in 2024, a 53% plunge. The 2025 result is a meager $3.79 billion surplus, roughly what the company once pocketed in a single quarter during its glory days. Profits nearly halved again year-over-year, down 46%. For the first time ever, revenue also declined, landing at $94.83 billion, 3% below 2024 and trailing 2023 figures. Revenue fell 10% to $69.53 billion, the lowest in three years.

Only diversification saved Tesla from a double-digit revenue collapse. Energy storage and solar roofs surged 27% to $12.77 billion, while services climbed 19% to $12.53 billion. Growth, it seems, lives everywhere except where it matters most.

The fourth quarter painted an even grimmer picture. Global deliveries slumped 15.6% to 418,227 vehicles. Automotive revenue dropped 11% to $17.69 billion, down sharply from Q3’s $21.21 billion. Total revenue dipped just 3% to $24.9 billion, cushioned by those non-automotive gains. But profits? A dismal $840 million, down 61% year-over-year, the weakest quarterly result since mid-2021 aside from Q1 2025’s crisis.

Tesla’s management deflects with platitudes about “optimized portfolios” and “best-in-class software”, while quietly pivoting toward AI, Optimus robots, and energy storage. The report avoids mentioning Europe or China, skips factory-specific updates, and offers no concrete vehicle sales targets. Instead, it promises six new production lines in 2026 and teases robotaxi expansion across Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Las Vegas. Future deliveries, Tesla notes cryptically, will depend partly on “allocation decisions” between customer sales and its own fleet.