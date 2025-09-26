Tesla warns EPA: rolling back emission rules could undermine America’s EV future

Amid heated political and environmental debates in the United States, Tesla has taken a strong public stance. In a (very) long letter addressed to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and published online on September 24, the EV giant led by Elon Musk voiced its opposition to the Trump-backed proposal to roll back greenhouse gas emission standards for passenger vehicles.

Tesla’s position is unambiguous: weakening these rules would not only slow the momentum of electric vehicle adoption but also undermine the global competitiveness of American automakers. The company stressed that its business model is built on billions of dollars in investments, all made with the assumption that strict emissions regulations would continue to push automakers toward clean, forward-looking technologies.

According to Tesla, for nearly two decades the industry has operated under the clear authority of the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases. Reversing course now, the company warned, “would erode the stability that has fueled innovation and long-term planning”.

Tesla also highlighted the risk that the US auto industry could fall behind as countries like China rapidly accelerate EV development and market dominance. The company backed its claims with tangible examples: over $100 million has been invested in expanding its Supercharger network to accommodate the growth of EVs nationwide, including non-Tesla models. It also cited the costly but strategic decision to switch to a more sustainable refrigerant, an effort that would lose much of its value if regulations were weakened.

Tesla didn’t stop at economics. It strongly criticized the scientific basis behind the EPA’s reversal proposal, calling the Department of Energy report it relied upon rushed, error-ridden, and biased. Instead, it referenced the overwhelming consensus of climate experts and the National Academy of Sciences, both of which confirm the undeniable damage caused by greenhouse gases. The company further noted that in 2024 alone, Tesla owners prevented nearly 32 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent from entering the atmosphere, comparable to driving a gasoline-powered car for 78 billion miles.

Finally, Tesla underscored the massive economic benefits of current standards, estimating roughly $85 billion per year in fuel savings, public health improvements, and other positive impacts. In Tesla’s view, strong environmental regulations are not just about climate protection.