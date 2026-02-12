Tesla vs. the great freeze: the Model 3 is a heated savings account

Imagine it’s a crisp winter morning, the kind where the air hurts your face, and you decide to take a 434-mile road trip in an electric car just to see if you’ll make it. Serge Fino of the YouTube channel FinoGarage did exactly that with his 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, proving once and for all that EV owners are either incredibly brave.

Setting off at 9:00 AM with sub-zero temperatures oscillating between -1 and -5 °C and a battery at 89%, Fino committed to the ultimate endurance test. A one-day winter marathon with the heating cranked to the max.

Usually, this same 434-mile trek in a gas-guzzler or a diesel camper takes about 10 hours and costs around $83 in fuel. In the electric corner, our Model 3 finished the day having consumed $53 in electricity. This total included home juice at $0.20 per kWh and three Supercharger stops that cost $7, $12, and $24 respectively. That is a $30 saving, essentially enough to pay for the gourmet coffee and artisanal muffins.

Speaking of waiting, the total trip time clocked in at 11 hours. If you’re the type of driver who treats a road trip like a tactical military operation with zero bathroom breaks, that extra hour might feel like an eternity. However, Fino pointed out that his charging stops perfectly aligned with breakfast, coffee, and dinner. Unless your idea of a good time is staring at a gas pump for five minutes and then speeding for ten hours straight, the “time loss” is really just an excuse to eat like a human being.

Despite the brutal cold, the Tesla averaged a respectable 18 kWh per 100 km and returned home with a comfortable 36% battery remaining. When you factor in the long-term perks, the electric route starts looking like a financial masterstroke. The final verdict is clear: if you are in a frantic, bladder-bursting rush, stick to gas. But if you prefer a fatter wallet and a human pace, the electric car is a winter winner.