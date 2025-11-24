Tesla Supercharger for Business program launches in Florida

The Tesla Supercharger network, the “largest fast-charging network in the world”, has just entered a new phase of expansion. No longer content with merely building their own charging sites, Tesla launched the Supercharger for Business program in September, allowing companies to essentially franchise their technology. For the first time, businesses can buy, brand, and operate their own Supercharger stations, tapping into Tesla’s established reputation and technology base.

This experiment has now borne its first fruit. The Suncoast Credit Union in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, has opened the inaugural “Supercharger for Business” station, confirming its status as the “first third-party-owned, Tesla-operated Supercharger in North America”.

The bank didn’t buy any old technology. They splurged on eight new V4 Supercharger stalls, boasting serious 325 kW charging speeds. These chargers come white-labeled, allowing the Credit Union to proudly slap its logo and, hilariously, its own illustrations, including a local Florida alligator, onto the hardware.

The arrangement is a pragmatic win-win, at least in theory. While the business owns the physical infrastructure, Tesla guarantees that maintenance is entirely handled by them. The company promises to treat the site “like we treat our own sites”, providing a comprehensive service package that covers preventive maintenance, driver support, and network operations. They even promise over-the-air software updates that will, “like magic,” continue to improve the charging experience over the lifetime of the hardware.

Critically for EV adoption, these third-party Supercharger sites are fully integrated into Tesla’s navigation systems. This means they are accessible to the entire EV driving public, not just Credit Union customers, increasing the availability of high-speed charging points in the region.

The move signals a major strategic shift. Tesla is monetizing its infrastructure dominance, using corporate money to quickly build out the network, and solidifying the Supercharger as the default, universally recognized solution for fast charging across the country.