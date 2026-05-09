Tesla spotted testing a “mysterious” model at Giga Texas

A Tesla Model Y L appears to have been spotted in the Giga Texas area, covered and parked inside the plant, with its wheels hidden by protective covers that make it impossible to identify the model’s details. This would not be the same body shell already seen months ago, which likely arrived from China as an unassembled body-in-white, but a finished vehicle ready for testing or internal evaluation. A second example, seen in a nearby parking lot, appears to use wheels very similar to the Spinning Armors fitted as standard on the Model Y L sold in China, strengthening the idea that the project is also moving forward overseas.

Tesla Model Y L may be moving closer to a U.S. debut

The long-wheelbase version of Tesla’s best-selling electric crossover launched in China in August 2025, with a six-seat configuration made possible by the longer wheelbase and a much more usable third row than the compact solutions previously offered. This format responds to a well-established preference in the Chinese market, where several Western automakers have offered stretched versions of global models for years to meet demand for roomier cabins. The commercial response in the Asia-Pacific region therefore did not come as a surprise.

In the United States, however, demand for a Tesla model with three rows genuinely usable by adults remains largely unmet. Before the related program was canceled, the Model X never fully convinced in terms of rear-seat space, while the seven-seat Model Y introduced in January for the U.S. market still has proportions that are too compact to offer proper comfort in the last rows. Last year, Elon Musk cooled expectations by saying that a possible U.S. debut of the Model Y L would not arrive before the end of 2026 and would still depend on a decision yet to be made.

The Texas sightings, however, suggest that the timing could be closer than expected. If Tesla does decide to bring the Model Y L to the American market, local production at Giga Texas appears to be the most likely scenario, considering that the current tariff regime would make imports from China uneconomical. According to early indications, third-row legroom in the long-wheelbase version could even exceed what the Model X offered. If confirmed, that figure would position the model as Tesla’s most convincing answer for American families looking for a spacious EV without turning to traditional large SUVs.