Tesla shaken as top engineer walks out over Elon Musk’s direction

A Tesla engineer has announced his resignation, citing growing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk’s leadership. Giorgio Balestrieri, who joined the company in 2017 and played a key role in developing the Autobidder energy trading platform, made his decision public in a LinkedIn post that quickly drew industry attention. According to the engineer, Musk’s influence has not only undermined Tesla’s original mission but has also harmed the health of democratic institutions in several countries.

Balestrieri, who spearheaded Tesla’s energy trading algorithms in Europe, explained that he no longer sees the company as the right place to continue his career, given Musk’s overwhelming involvement. His remarks go beyond politics: he accused Musk of spreading misinformation, manipulating public debate, and supporting movements hostile to ecological transition, including climate change deniers and fossil fuel interests.

His eight-year journey at Tesla began as a data science intern and culminated in a leadership role with Autobidder, the platform that allows Tesla batteries to function as virtual power plants. This system, seen as crucial for the company’s energy storage division, enables real-time electricity trading on the grid, boosting both efficiency and stability.

Balestrieri’s resignation comes at a pivotal moment for Tesla. Despite mounting concerns from investors and staff, the board continues to back Musk, even proposing a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package. The move sparked shareholder scrutiny and prompted organizations like SOC Investment Group to call on Nasdaq to investigate whether Tesla violated listing rules.

Criticism of Musk’s leadership extends beyond Balestrieri. Other former employees have voiced concerns about his strategic direction, arguing that Tesla has shifted away from its core EV business toward robotics and ride-hailing services.

Adding to the turbulence are Musk’s political stances, from his financial support of Donald Trump’s campaign to his later public disputes with the former president, episodes that have heightened uncertainty about Tesla’s trajectory.