Tesla set to open the biggest EV charging station in the world

Tesla is working on a massive Supercharger station with more than 400 charging stalls in Yermo, California, a project that could become the largest fast-charging hub in the world if completed, surpassing the current record held by the facility in Shenzhen. The project will expand the existing charging area at EddieWorld, located along Interstate 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where 22 V2 and V3 Supercharger stalls currently operate with power outputs up to 150 kW.

According to some documents, a Tesla charging network observer known online for tracking the company’s infrastructure, the expansion will take place in six phases. The first phase should begin before the end of the year, with the installation of 72 V4 stalls, the newest generation of Superchargers developed by Tesla. Later phases would gradually expand the site to more than 400 charging points.

The investment comes at a complicated moment for Tesla, as the company faces declining sales and a more challenging public perception than in previous years.

The project, however, goes beyond charging infrastructure. The architectural plans include the development of a full service complex for travelers, featuring a Cracker Barrel restaurant of about 10,000 square feet (around 940 m²), a McDonald’s of more than 4,300 square feet (about 400 m²), a grocery store, and several retail spaces.

Another interesting aspect of the design involves charging stalls specifically designed to accommodate vehicles with trailers and large pickup trucks such as the Cybertruck. The site will also include preparations for future electric truck charging, suggesting Tesla is planning the hub not only for current demand but also for future growth as the Supercharger network expands and the company’s vehicle lineup evolves.