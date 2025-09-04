Tesla Robotaxi: iOS app now live in the US, Android coming soon

Tesla has officially launched its Robotaxi app for all iOS users in the United States, marking a crucial milestone in the rollout of the company’s autonomous ride-hailing services. The move highlights Tesla’s intention to speed up the deployment of robotaxis, which are set to transform urban mobility and the private transport sector.

According to the official Robotaxi account, users who download the app can join a waitlist for access to the service, which will gradually expand to more customers in the coming weeks. Although Tesla announced the app is available “for everyone,” it is not yet accessible in Canada, remaining limited to the US market for now. Meanwhile, a version for Android is also in development and will be released soon, ensuring compatibility across both major mobile platforms.

This public release comes just over two months after Tesla launched its US robotaxi network, initially with pilot programs in Texas and California, two key markets for innovation and early adoption.

In Austin, Tesla recently introduced two major updates: autonomous vehicles are now authorized to operate on highways, significantly broadening travel options, and the safety operator has been moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat, enabling closer supervision.

In California, where Tesla’s Fremont plant is located, the company has expanded its ride-hailing coverage across the Bay Area, stretching from north of the Golden Gate Bridge down to San Jose. Unlike in Texas, safety operators in California remain behind the wheel at all times, ensuring tighter control in the region’s complex urban environment.

With this launch, Tesla is not just strengthening its position in autonomous mobility, it is laying the groundwork to reshape the very concept of shared transportation. The Robotaxi app is more than a simple access point: it is a clear signal of Tesla’s commitment to bringing self-driving technology to the mainstream.