Tesla’s low-cost model? Mysterious new castings spotted

Recent drone footage has sparked fresh speculation around Tesla, this time not about the Cybertruck or Model Y, but about a series of mysterious cast components spotted outside the Fremont factory.

The clips, shared by drone pilot Met God in Wilderness, reveal smaller parts compared to the massive underbody castings usually linked to Tesla’s SUVs. These compact elements could well be the first tangible signs of the long-awaited “entry-level” Tesla.

Tesla’s casting technology relies on the “Giga Press,” enormous machines capable of molding entire sections of a car’s frame into a single piece. This has streamlined production, cut assembly times, and boosted efficiency. Until now, such castings were mainly large-scale structures like the Model Y’s rear underbody. That’s why these smaller, modular-looking parts are attracting so much attention.

The timing couldn’t be more interesting. Elon Musk recently confirmed during Tesla’s Q2 earnings call that the company’s affordable new model should enter production by mid-2025, with deliveries expected by year’s end. Fans have been waiting for years for a truly mass-market Tesla below the Model 3’s price point, and these castings may be the first visible evidence that the project is moving forward.

The Tesla community is buzzing with theories. Some believe these parts belong to a compact city car, others suggest a lightweight crossover, while some speculate they could be linked to the long-rumored Cybercab robotaxi. Social media is filled with reposts, screenshots, and debates, proof that even a pile of aluminum castings in a parking lot can ignite major speculation.

New looking cast found in Tesla Fremont Factory.



Have you seen this before?



— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 20, 2025

If Tesla really plans to unveil its compact model by late 2025, more leaks are likely to surface from Fremont or other plants. Additional drone videos, spy shots, or even official teasers could reveal more about the vehicle’s size and design. Whether it turns out to be a compact sedan, an urban crossover, or the Cybercab, one thing is clear: Tesla’s story is still unfolding.