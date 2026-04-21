Tesla Roadster: the ghost that only haunts several bank accounts

In the automotive world, nine years is an eternity. It’s enough time for a car brand to be born, flourish, and face a mid-life crisis. Yet, for the Tesla Roadster, nine years is simply the duration of a very expensive hallucination.

Back in November 2017, when Elon Musk rolled a crimson prototype out of a Semi-truck, the world gasped. We were promised a mechanical messiah: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, a 600-mile range, and a top speed that would make a Bugatti look like it was standing still. Fast forward to 2026, and that “revolution” has become the industry’s longest-running gag.

Musk is now claiming a reveal is imminent for late April. We’ve been down this “hyper-loop” before. Since the original 2020 production target vanished into thin air, the Roadster has been delayed more times than a budget airline flight in a hurricane. We went from 2022 to 2024, then 2025, and now, the “official” start of production has been punted to 2027 or 2028. It’s a masterclass in the “original sin” of over-promising.

When Musk announced a “demonstration” for April 1st, 2026, he even joked he could “deny everything” because it’s April Fools’ Day. For the “Founders Series” customers who handed over $250,000 nearly a decade ago, the punchline is starting to feel like a financial slap in the face.

While Tesla was busy filing patents for composite seats and hiring “Roadster Production Engineers” in late 2025, the rest of the world actually went to work. Promising 0-60 in under a second is a bold narrative, but without a chassis on a production line, it’s just fan fiction. Even tech royalty like Sam Altman had to publicly shame Musk on X just to get a refund after his contact emails were ghosted by Tesla’s deactivated support lines.

The Roadster has transitioned from being the future of performance to a nanny for Tesla’s stock price, surfacing only when the hype needs a jump-start. We don’t need another “mind-blowing” presentation; we need a VIN number and a steering wheel.