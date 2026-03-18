Tesla Roadster suffers another delay after years of missed timing

Elon Musk confirmed on X that Tesla has pushed back the unveiling of the new Roadster to late April, delaying by a few weeks the April 1 window he had mentioned earlier. This marks the latest in a long series of delays that has continued since 2020, to the point that development of the second generation has now spanned several industrial and technological phases without ever reaching production.

Tesla Roadster delayed again as Musk shifts debut to late April

At this stage, the most relevant issue concerns not so much timing as strategic consistency. Tesla is investing more and more heavily in autonomous driving, with the Cybercab project originally conceived without a steering wheel or pedals before regulatory constraints forced the company to scale it back, yet it continues to keep expectations alive around a car built to celebrate driving pleasure. These two directions now coexist with growing difficulty, because on one side the company argues that the future of the car will no longer require human input, while on the other it keeps building anticipation around a model centered on driver involvement.

The market the Roadster was supposed to enter has also changed profoundly. Several electric cars have already shown that they can compete with combustion-powered sports cars, at least in acceleration, reducing the surprise effect that a Tesla electric halo car could have generated if it had arrived on time. For years, Musk described the Roadster as the ultimate manifesto of the battery-powered sports car, capable of surpassing any traditional rival, but other brands have already delivered much of that proof.

Musk continues to talk about a car on a higher level, and the new debut window should fall in the final weeks of April, but after years of missed targets the Roadster now seems to have turned into a project suspended between two eras, the one in which Tesla wanted to amaze the world with the ultimate electric sports car and the current one, where resources and attention focus almost entirely on autonomy and software.