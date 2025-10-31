Tesla recalls off-road light bars that fly off at speed

In news that perfectly captures the current, somewhat turbulent state of the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck, the Austin-based EV manufacturer has issued a recall for certain trucks equipped with the optional, service-installed off-road light bars. Apparently, the truck’s unique aesthetic cannot compensate the poor adhesion.

Due to an “inadequate surface primer,” these suspect light bars are dangerously prone to detachment while driving. This turns an optional accessory into a literal hazard for other motorists.

The components are sourced from Hella Romania and identified by three specific part codes. They affect an estimated 6,197 Cybertrucks manufactured at Giga Texas between November 2023 and November 2024. Despite Tesla technicians having examined the issue since February 2025, customer notification letters won’t be mailed until the end of December 2025. Tesla acknowledges one field report and 619 warranty claims related to this rather dramatic condition.

Service centers are now being instructed to inspect the light bars for delamination or damage and replace them as needed. However, the ultimate fix for this adhesive failure is just low-tech. Technicians will install a “positive mechanical fastener” to eliminate the risk of detachment.

This latest drama only adds to the Cybertruck’s underwhelming commercial performance. The controversial all-electric pickup, briefly offered in a Rear-Wheel Drive variant, sold just under 5,400 units in the latest quarter. A significant drop from the 14,416 sold in the July-to-September 2024 period. To put that in perspective, the much-maligned wedge truck is currently lagging behind both the Ford F-150 Lightning in sales volume. And this confirms that controversy doesn’t always equal conversion.

While the truck’s performance figures remain impressive. The Cyberbeast hits 60 mph in a blistering 2.6 seconds and costs an eye-watering $114,990. As the electric truck segment slowly expands, Tesla is left dealing with the reality that sometimes, a simple screw is superior to an expensive primer.