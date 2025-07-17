Tesla Cybertruck in freefall: what happened to the hype?

The Tesla Cybertruck, once one of the most hyped vehicles in the electric car world, is now facing a clear sales slump. Despite its futuristic design and the buzz surrounding its launch, the angular EV pickup has now logged its third consecutive quarterly decline in sales. Is this the end?

According to recent data from Cox Automotive, Tesla sold just 4,306 Cybertrucks in the second quarter of 2025. That marks a 32% drop compared to the previous quarter and a massive 50% year-over-year decrease.

This decline has pushed the Cybertruck down to third place in U.S. electric pickup sales, overtaken by two key rivals. At the top is the Ford F-150 Lightning, holding strong as the best-selling electric pickup in America with 5,842 units delivered, even though it, too, saw a second straight quarterly dip in sales. Taking second place is General Motors’ duo, the GMC Hummer EV SUV and Pickup, which together totaled 4,508 units sold, up from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Chevy Silverado EV is showing steady growth, with 3,056 deliveries in Q2, 673 more than the previous quarter and 860 above the same period last year. On the other end of the spectrum, Rivian’s R1T is struggling. It only managed to sell 1,752 trucks, just 25 more than Q1 and a staggering 47% drop year-over-year.

The Cybertruck, first unveiled as a prototype in 2019, officially entered production in late 2023. Tesla had set a bold goal of delivering up to 250,000 units annually, but the truck’s first full year ended with just 41,000 deliveries, a far cry from expectations.

For the first half of 2025, Tesla has sold 10,712 Cybertrucks, a 7% decline from the 11,588 sold during the same period in 2024. These numbers suggest the initial excitement surrounding the Cybertruck hasn’t translated into long-term sales success.