Tesla Model Y Standard gets upgraded interior in the US and Canada

Tesla has updated the interior of the Model Y Standard sold in the United States and Canada, adding a new 16-inch central display with QHD resolution in place of the previous 15.4-inch screen and replacing the grey headliner with a fully black finish. The update brings some features already found on the Premium and Performance variants to the entry-level version, narrowing part of the gap between the different trims in the North American range.

The new black headliner has a particularly strong effect on the Model Y Standard, as the darker finish also extends around the panoramic glass roof area and gives the cabin a look closer to that of the higher trims. Customers may not agree unanimously on this choice. Some owners prefer lighter colours because they make the cabin feel brighter, while others see darker finishes as more consistent with a premium positioning.

At launch in October 2025, criticism of the Model Y Standard focused on the overall perceived quality compared with the roughly $5,000 saving over the Premium version. On the Model 3 Standard, introduced at the same time, Tesla had cut fewer visible features. The SUV, however, received a more simplified centre console, a very basic frunk without even the rubber seal useful for keeping water and dust out, and no LED matrix headlights, which the Model 3 Standard retained.

With this update, Tesla addresses two of the issues raised by customers but leaves other differences between the trims unchanged. The company has not yet extended LED matrix headlights to the North American Model Y Standard, a choice that mainly affects night driving quality. The SUV also still lacks the frunk rubber seal found on the Model 3 Standard, likely for cost-control reasons.

In any case, the update marks the end of the grey headliner on the Model Y range sold in the United States and Canada, as Tesla gradually makes the interiors of the SUV’s different versions more uniform. The Model Y Standard now offers a perceived quality level closer to the higher trims, although the remaining differences still make clear that it remains the entry point of the range.