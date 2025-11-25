Tesla Model Y ranks at the bottom among the least reliable modern cars

TÜV has published its 2025 report on vehicle quality and reliability, and the results are anything but flattering for Tesla. The Model Y has earned a highly undesirable title, ranking as the least reliable modern vehicle, something that hasn’t happened in over a decade.

TÜV, Germany’s historic safety authority, is known for the strictness of its inspections. Founded in the 19th century to check steam boilers after a series of accidents, it has since become a benchmark for all types of technical certification, from toys to elevators, industrial machinery and, of course, cars.

The Tesla Model Y, also produced in Germany, shows a defect rate of 17.3% among two- to three-year-old vehicles. It is the worst figure recorded in the past ten years for a car this modern. The most common issues involve suspension components, the braking system and headlights, all considered below the required standards. The Model 3 does not fare much better, posting a worrying 13.1% defect rate.

The TÜV report is based on 9.5 million inspections carried out between July 2024 and June 2025 and paints a less encouraging picture of Europe’s vehicle fleet. Nearly one in five cars fails its first technical inspection, with an increase in serious defects. Electric vehicles are being watched especially closely, and the data shows problems that go beyond simple mechanical issues.

Balancing the results, several manufacturers continue to maintain strong quality standards. Volkswagen performs very well with models such as the Golf, T-Roc and Touareg. Among two- to three-year-old cars, the Mazda2, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes C-Class and again the T-Roc stand out. In the small electric segment, the Fiat 500e performs impressively, while the Mercedes B-Class leads the MPV category.

Mercedes also takes home a unique recognition for long-term quality. Its ten-year-old models show only 18.5% defects, a figure that, interestingly, matches the defect rate of almost-new Teslas. Second and third place go to Audi and Toyota.